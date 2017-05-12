LeRoy L Lower, 91, of Marion

by

LeRoy L Lower, age 91, of Marion passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at 11:18 PM in the Presidential Center, Marion.

He was born in Marion, Ohio on March 5, 1926 to Ben and Vera (Schwaderer) Lower.

On September 7, 1947 he married the former Betty Jean Keller in Jeffersonville, Indiana and she preceded him in death on February 7, 2011 in Marion. They loved their yearly trips to Clearwater Beach, Fl.

LeRoy served in the U.S.Army during WWII and was a lifetime member of the Raymond, OH. VFW Post. He bowled in the Marion Industrial League where he acquired many trophys for his bowling skills and was an avid euchre player.

LeRoy retired in 1991 from the paint department at Whirlpool Corp. where he had worked for 35 years. Following his retirement, he drove cars for McDaniel Toyota.

Surviving are two sons; Ricky J. (Jan) Lower of Mt. Gilead, OH. & Randy (Connie Kraus) Lower of Fairfield, OH., a brother; Richard Lower Of Marion, Oh., three grandchildren; Shawn Lower, Hannah (Eli) Hartman, & Jesse Lower, and a great grandchild; Matthew Hartman. He was preceded in death by a daughter; Marcia Lower and a brother; Bud Lower.

No visiting hours will be observed. A graveside service will be held in the Caledonia Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017, at 11:00 AM conducted by Chaplin Jeff Slider. Military rites will be presented by the Marion Co. Veterans Council.

Donations in LeRoy’s name may be sent to Hospice of Morrow Co., 228 South St., Mt. Gilead, OH. 43338. Online condolences may be sent to:www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.