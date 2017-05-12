Linda E. Bilick, 78, of Marion

by

Linda E. Bilick, age 78, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Marion Manor Nursing Home.

On October 29, 1938, she was born to the late Harry and Bernice (Price) Laws in Findlay, Ohio, and on December 25, 1962, she married her husband Anthony Bilick, who preceded her in death on February 10, 1998.

Linda spent several years working as a housing manager at United Church Homes.

She is survived by her daughters Debra (Lynn) Vermillion and Cheryl Bowyer of Kenton, Ohio; her brothers Roger Laws of Marion and Glenn Laws; her sisters Rosanna Becker of Marion and Mildred Richards of East Lansing, Michigan; 2 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony, as well as her parents.

No services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.