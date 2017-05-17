Margaret Louise “Maggie” Reeder, 92, of Marion

by

Margaret Louise “Maggie” Reeder, age 92, of Marion, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 at her home. She was born in Van Wert, Ohio on November 20, 1924 to the late Walter V. Ruth and Barbara (Stahl) Ruth.

Maggie married James F. Reeder on March 3, 1950, in Columbia City, Indiana. He passed away March 18, 1997.

Maggie worked for The Marion City Schools for many years as a cook retiring as close to her husband as possible. Maggie was a longtime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and was previously active with the Marion Senior Citizens.

She will be missed by her two daughters, Paula (David) Yam of California and Jill (Danny) Hayden of Marion; one granddaughter, Katy Marie Hayden; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Walter and Barbara; and four siblings, Pauline Lehner, Donald Ruth, Robert Ruth and Alice Ruth.

Visitation will be held from 10 am until 11 am Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center Street., with burial to follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery; Kevin Kehn, AIM will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Maggie’s honor to Emanuel Lutheran Church.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Maggie's family.