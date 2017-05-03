Marshall L. Boswell, 65, of Marion

by

Marshall L. Boswell, age 65, of Marion, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati. They were traveling to a birthday party, when he was called home.

On August 12, 1951, Marshall was born in Marion, Ohio, the oldest of five children of the late Charles M. and Naomi (DeVore) Boswell. He graduated from Elgin High School in the class of 1969.

Shortly following graduation, Marshall enlisted to serve in the U.S. Army to help in the fight of the Vietnam War. Serving for nearly four years, he spent nearly one of those years overseas in Vietnam as a Cannon Crewmember (13B4P) and he helped pack and test parachutes with the 319th Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Division.

Upon his honorable discharge, Marshall returned home to Marion, where he fell for his neighbor, Rebecca “Becky” Stage. They were married on July 17, 1981, and they have enjoyed their thirty five years of companionship together.

Marshall worked as a fork lift operator at Millington Plastics in Upper Sandusky, Great Lakes Charcoal, and the Marion Industrial Center in Marion, until he was no longer able due to his health.

Marshall formerly attended his wife’s church, the Marion First Church of the Nazarene.

An avid cook, Marshall was always in the kitchen as far back as his family can remember. His family shared with a laugh that “he loved both cooking and eating.”

One of the first couponers in Marion, Marshall knew where to find the best deals, going to all the stores and groceries necessary to get those deals. He knew everyone at the stores by name. Also, when he found a good deal, he had to stock up on it, so Becky won’t have to shop for a while. Marshall also enjoyed mowing his yard, especially on his favorite riding mower he endearingly referred to as his “black horse.”

“Right, wrong or indifferent you always knew where Marshall stood.” He loved to gab, often sharing his thoughts and opinions. He also was an ornery jokester, often teasing you as a way of showing he cared. One of his favorite pastimes was scaring Becky (who frights easily), and then recounting the story to his neighbor and sister-in-law, Mary.

He will be missed by his beloved wife, Becky Boswell; three siblings: Kathi (Gene) Ritchey, Beverly Gamble, and David (Lynne) Boswell; four brothers and sisters-in-law: Sharon (Glen) Snider, Doug (Ruth) Stage, Dale (Leslie) Stage, and Mary (Quintin) Beatty; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his parents, Marshall was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Boswell; and a brother-in-law, Darrell Stage.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 11 a.m. on Friday, with Pastors Johnny Edler and Steve deWeber officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion First Church of the Nazarene, 233 W. Church St., Marion, OH 43302, or COPD Foundation, 330 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve the Boz’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.