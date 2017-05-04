Martin Franklin Orr, 83, of Marion

by

Martin Franklin Orr, age 83, of Marion passed away late Monday evening at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Born in Marion on October 13, 1933 to Alba and Frances (Porter) Orr, he married the former JoAnn VanSickle on June 25, 1960 and she survives at home.

Martin had worked as an electrician at Armco Steel for 24 years and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was also a very religious man who preached the gospel to those on the street who were not churched.

Martin was preceded in death by 2 daughters; Twila Gray and Heidi Lundquist as well as 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his wife; JoAnn Orr, his son; Shannon (Darlene) Hackworth, his sister; Jane Murphy and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Saturday from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 4:00 PM. Burial with military honors will be held on Monday at 1:00 PM in the LaRue Cemetery.

If desired, expressions of sympathy may be sent to his family directly by logging onto www.hughesallen.com and opening Martin’s obituary.