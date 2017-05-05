Mary Jo Thompson, 87, of Marion

by

Mary Jo Thompson, age 87, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Marion General Hospital.

On June 7, 1929, she was born to the late Arnett M. and Wave (Henry) Shields, and in 1983, she married her late husband Robert “Bill” Thompson.

Mary Jo was a homemaker, and in her earlier years, she farmed. She loved water and animals, especially her dog, and she made Indian Lake her home.

She is survived by her son Larry (Cathie) Linstedt of Marion; her grandchildren Kristine Linstedt, Larry B. (Seri) Linstedt, Carolyn (Bryan) Russell, and Jeff (Amber) Linstedt; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arnett and Wave, her husband Bill, and two brothers.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, May 8, 2017 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Caledonia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Homeless to Home Animal Rescue and Cat Sanctuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.