Mildred Rose Woodrum, 90, of Marion

Mildred Rose Woodrum, age 90, of Marion passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 3:54 AM in the Kingston Residence.

She was born on February 12, 1927 in Marion, Ohio to the late John and Ethel (Keirnes) Blair.

Mildred was a 1945 graduate of Morral High School. She married Gaylord F. Miller on November 23, 1946 and he preceded her in death in Marion on March 20, 1992. After Gaylord’s passing, she married Raymond Woodrum on April 12, 1997 in Marion and he passed on July 9, 2013 in Marion.

Mildred was a 50 year member of T.O.P.S. of Richwood, OH., a former Red Hats member, did volunteer work at Community Med Center Hospital, and was a devoted member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

The lifelong homemaker is survived by four sons; Gaylord F.”Rick”(Norene) Miller of Sulfur Springs, OH., Robert E.”Rob” (Rebecca) Miller of Galion, OH., Randall A. “Randie” (Robin) Miller of Richwood, OH., & Guy R. Miller of Marblehead, OH., a stepson; Terry (Jennifer) Woodrum of Mt. Gilead, OH., a stepdaughter; Sharon (Aubra) Spry of Sanford, FL., 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren. 4 step grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren, a brother-in-law; Grover (Mary Jane) Miller of AZ., and a sister-in-law; Ruah (Lewis) Buckingham of Bowling Green, OH.

Along with her parents and two husbands, Mildred was preceded in death by two brothers; Raymond & Harold Blair and two sisters; Hazel Jones & Nettie Dirst.

The family will be receiving friends at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Sunday, May 14, 2017 from 2:00- 5:00 PM. Pastor Steve deWeber will conduct the funeral service in the funeral home on Monday, May 15, 2017, at 3:00 PM with burial to follow in the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Contributions in Mildred’s name may be sent to the First Church of the Nazarene or to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com