Norma Louise Columber, 80, of Marion

Norma Louise Columber, age 80, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017.

She was born in Richwood, Ohio on December 7, 1936 to Sterling and Bernice (Casper) Retterer.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Emory Jividen, her brothers; Phillip Retterer and Richard Retterer and her sister; Carol Skinner.

She retired from Mathews Dodge in 2001 where she had been the office manager. Louise was active in her local church and had a passion for Kairos Outside ministry where she served on the Kairos Outside council at M.C.I., later as chairwoman of the M.C.I. council and finally served as the state chairwoman for Kairos Outside in Ohio. She also supported the Horizon Interfaith program at M.C.I. She loved planting and caring for several flowerbeds at her home and was an avid birdwatcher.

Louise will be remembered fondly by all who knew her including her son; Neil Salyer (fiancé Lisa Neville) of Marion, her daughter; Chris Lemaster of Kennesaw, Georgia, stepson; David Columber of Marion, step-daughter; Jessica Morgan of Marion, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also left to cherish her memory are her close friends; Bob Shearer or Marblehead, Charlene Ward of Marion, Donna Clegg, several nieces and nephews and a host of other friends.

Friends may call Thursday from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home. A celebration of Louise’s life will begin at 3:00 PM with Pastor David Carlyle officiating.

If desired, expressions of sympathy may be left for her family by logging onto www.hughesallen.com and opening her obituary. Arrangements have been handled by Simply Cremation of Marion, a division of the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home.