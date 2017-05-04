Paul Victor Chappell, 90, of Prospect

by

Paul Victor Chappell, age 90, of Prospect, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the National Church Residences of Hilliard, Ohio.

He was born on October 22, 1926 in Marysville, Ohio to the late Robert and Grace Chappell.

On June 27, 1948 in Prospect, Ohio, he married the late Oma E. Hughes, who passed on April 18, 2015.

Paul proudly served our country in the United States Army. He worked for Alloy Cast Steel for more than 20 years. Paul was a member of the Prospect United Methodist Church. He was a longtime volunteer at the former MedCenter Hospital in Marion, Ohio. Paul also worked with the Boy Scouts for more than 50 years. He assisted with the Mobile Meals of Marion, Ohio for a number of years.

Paul leaves behind three sons: Chris (Sue) Chappell of Rochester, Michigan, David (Kim) Chappell of Columbus, Ohio and Brian (Cathy) Chappell of Moses Lake, Washington; one brother: Gerald “Mac” Chappell of Westerville, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Mark Allen; three sisters and two brothers.

Friends and Family can come to honor Paul’s life on Friday May 5, 2017 starting at 12 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Chapel Heights Memory Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.