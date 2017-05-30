Ponnie J. Kimmel, 94, of Marion

by

Ponnie J. Kimmel, age 94 of Marion, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Kingston Residence of Marion.

Ponnie was born on April 6, 1923 in Marion. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Reva (Loffkas) Jevas.

On October 23, 1949, in Marion, she married Joseph F. Kimmel who preceded her in death on October 3, 2008.

She is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Patricia) Kimmel of Durham, NC; a step son, Marshall (Joan) Kimmel of Bidwell, OH; 3 step grandchildren, 2 step great granddaughters and one step great grandson; and many nieces and nephews; and a special niece Brenda Gates.

She was preceded in death by 6 brothers: John, Lycurgus, Bill, Tom, Gust and Nick and one sister, Mary Jevas.

Ponnie graduated from Harding High School in 1941, and was a legal secretary for the law firm Donithen, Michel, Davis & Cramer for 42 years and retired December 31, 1985.

She was an avid volunteer for Mobile Meals for 6 years, which was so close to her heart.

She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for over 50 years, and the Victoria Christensen Circle; a former member of Mobile Meals Board of Trustees and Executive Board; and the Pleasant Senior Center.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 12PM to 1PM on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion; A graveside service will follow at Prospect Cemetery.

