Raymond “R.J.” Absalom Williams, IV, 28, of Marion

Raymond “R.J.” Absalom Williams, IV, age 28 of Marion, passed away Monday, May 22, 2017 as the result of a kayaking accident.

Raymond was born on a Wednesday, the 21st day of September 1988, the son of Raymond Absalom Williams, III and Kimberly Ann (Brown) Williams.

He attended Elgin High School where he was a member of the wresting team and participated in the JOG program. He graduated in the class of 2007.

After High School, Raymond held positions at Frontier Communications and later Thuman Trucking. He then went on to continue his education at The Ohio State University of Marion, recently graduating with his Associates of Arts degree and was awarded Honorable Mention for his performance in Foreign language; he had recently been accepted at the Fisher College of Business on main campus where he was seeking a Bachelor’s degree with a major in Business Finance and minors in Economics and Arabic. Ray also had aspirations to earn his Master’s degree and ultimately a Law degree as well as plans to learn to speak Mandarin.

Raymond, his given name, means “wise protector”. He was fiercely and faithfully loyal to his family and friends. In his all too brief life, Raymond overcame adversity and grew into a man of deep conviction and faith. He was grounded in his life and looked at the world differently than most. His strong values and opinions challenged those around him to consider what it means to truly live life to the fullest. Raymond never feared death, which allowed him to live life uninhibited. “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13. On that fateful day in May, that is just what Raymond did in the effort to save his friend. The concept of living each day as if it were your last is how Raymond learned to live his life.

He will forever be remembered for his love of family and friends. He also treasured his relationships with his teachers and professors, fellow students, members of the OSU faculty and his former co-workers. Raymond was charismatic and outgoing with a strong desire to succeed. He was loyal and caring, extremely intelligent and insightful, and he had a huge heart. His smile, laughter and generosity will not soon be forgotten. He always doted over his beloved dog, Yager. His love of Ohio State Buckeyes football was known by all; he didn’t miss a game. He was also a big fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers; loved music and loved to learn; he wanted to know as much about everything as he could. Raymond loved to participate in outdoor activities with his friends such as kayaking, boating, fishing, biking, Frisbee golf, basketball and trips to the shooting range.

His memory will forever be cherished by his father Raymond Absalom Williams, III; his mother Kimberly Ann (Brown) Williams; sisters: Logan M. and Toni R. Williams; sister-like cousin Savannah Hart; grandparents Cathy Grogg, Becky and the late Richard Brown; Terry Jean and Mark Heller and Raymond A. (Kay) Williams, Jr.; uncle of Tyler, Kaden and Brylan Williams, Lillianne Welch-Millisor and Wayne Blanton, Jr.; nephew of: Gina (Rob) Brown, Angie Williams, Renee and Ralph Weaver, and Rich Hart; great nephew of: Tony Augenstein, Mike and Amy Swigart and Pat Frazier; cousins; Guy, Grant and Emily Augenstein, Justin and Jake Weaver, Spencer and Leigh Swigart and Chelsea Burkholder; special father figure Mark Tippie; life-long friends Chris Melvin and the late Tyler Webb as well as many other dear family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Marion Christian Center, 1550 Richland Rd., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; A Blessing service will start at 7PM with Fr. Schmit officiating, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life service hosted by Celebrant Steve deWeber; Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in St. Mary’s Cemetery at 10AM.

Donations may be made to the Snyder Funeral Home, 360 East Center St., Marion, to assist the family in honoring Raymond’s life.

Donations may be made to the Snyder Funeral Home, 360 East Center St., Marion, to assist the family in honoring Raymond's life.