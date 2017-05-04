by

Richard A. “ Dick” Meadows 77 of Marion died peacefully Tuesday morning May 2, 2017 at the Zusman Hospice in Columbus.

He was born August 28, 1939 in Nitro, West Virginia to the late Brady and Pheba (Sayre) Meadows.

Dick was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Signal Corps. He was a retired self-employed mechanic, lifetime member of the Lima VFW Post 1275 and the American Legion Post 584 in Marion. When he was able, he enjoyed shooting pool, camping and fishing.

Surviving are his three daughters: Ashley (Francisco Amador) Meadows, Rovanna Meadows and Cecila Meadows all of Marion, step daughter: Amanda Miller of Marion, grandchildren: Dianna and Gabriel Hernandez, Romeo and Amelia Mendoza, Reymon and Santiago Amador and Carter Black.

His significant other: Annie Bell Lambert of Marion

He was predeceased by his former wife: Gloria Stock and twelve brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held Monday May 8, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, where friends may call one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Burial with Military Honors conducted by the Marion Area Veterans Council will follow in the LaRue Cemetery. Pastor Mike Raypholtz will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

