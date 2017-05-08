Robert Eugene “Geno” Lysaght, 87, of Marion

by

Robert Eugene “Geno” Lysaght, age 87, of Marion passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, May 5, 2017. Geno was born one of two children in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 27, 1929 to the late Robert Emmett Lysaght and Agnes May (Acito) Lysaght.

Gene attended St. Clare Catholic Church in Cincinnati and later graduated from Roger Bacon High School in 1948 where he lettered in swimming and track. On October 7, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Gene married the late Patricia Ann McClarnon. Together they moved their family to Marion in 1962 forging new friendships and memories, while maintaining their close family roots in Cincinnati.

December 23, 1988, Gene married Connie (Dickerson) Rish. Together, they blended their families and spent the next twenty-eight years creating memories that would fill the hearts of all who knew them.

Gene will be remembered for his natural sense of humor and his way of making you feel like you were his best friend. Gene’s experiences in life touched every conversation, leading to a story or a song. He had a gift for listening and giving advice. He was happiest while surrounded by family and friends.

Gene retired from The Whirlpool Corporation in June of 1990 as the manager of the range engineering department. His community involvement included participation in the United Way and the Marion Area Toastmasters.

Geno will be missed by his loving wife Connie and children, Gerald (Rosi) Lysaght of Marion, Lane Lusenhop of Marion, Erin Robbins of Mt. Vernon, and Daniel (Joan) Lysaght of Toledo, Michael (Jackie) Rish of Columbus and Mindy (Scott) Craft of Cleveland; grandchildren, Bryan (Ninella) Lysaght, Angie (Jared) Gehres, Sarah (Jake) Swogger, Adam and Keri Robbins, Paige and Veronica Lysaght, Bella Rish, and Chelsea and Mady Craft; great-grandchildren, Ninella and Patrick Lysaght, and Elijah Gehres.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Patricia, brother, Gerald, and grandson, Anthony Lusenhop.

Memorial donations may be made in Geno’s honor to The American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 12-noon until 3pm, and 5pm until 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 11, 2017 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, at 1pm with Father Thomas Buffer officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.