You are here: Home / Obituaries / Robert Lee Siler, 83, of Marion

Robert Lee Siler, 83, of Marion

May 25, 2017 by

Robert Lee SilerRobert Lee Siler, age 83, of Marion, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on the morning of Tuesday, May 23, 2017. He was born on January 6, 1934 in Rockwood, TN, to Lucille and Roy Siler. He moved to Ashtabula, Ohio, at a young age, where he met and married his wife Gwendolyn of 60 years.

From this union was born 6 children: Ronald Siler of Marion, Anthony (Chanté) Siler of Cols, Jacqueline (Scott) Jackson of Marion, Gerald Siler of Columbus, Cynthia Siler of Marion, and Bonita (Ray) Dennis of Cols.

He has been a faithful member of the Richland Rd. Church of Christ for 23 years. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, and a friend to everyone.

Calling hours will be held at the Richland Rd. Church of Christ on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 4 PM to 7 PM. A celebration of life service will take place Friday, May 26, 2017 at the Church at 11 AM, officiated by Russell Howard.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

About Marion Online Obituaries

Obituaries on Marion Online are posted free of charge. That means we do not charge the families and we do not charge the funeral homes. If you would like to post an obituary, and are not already working with a local funeral home, please send the details through our Contact Us page located in the menu towards the top of our site.