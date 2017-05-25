Robert Lee Siler, 83, of Marion

by

Robert Lee Siler, age 83, of Marion, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on the morning of Tuesday, May 23, 2017. He was born on January 6, 1934 in Rockwood, TN, to Lucille and Roy Siler. He moved to Ashtabula, Ohio, at a young age, where he met and married his wife Gwendolyn of 60 years.

From this union was born 6 children: Ronald Siler of Marion, Anthony (Chanté) Siler of Cols, Jacqueline (Scott) Jackson of Marion, Gerald Siler of Columbus, Cynthia Siler of Marion, and Bonita (Ray) Dennis of Cols.

He has been a faithful member of the Richland Rd. Church of Christ for 23 years. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, and a friend to everyone.

Calling hours will be held at the Richland Rd. Church of Christ on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 4 PM to 7 PM. A celebration of life service will take place Friday, May 26, 2017 at the Church at 11 AM, officiated by Russell Howard.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.