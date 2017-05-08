Robert O. “Bob” Sanner, 62, of Marion

by

The Marion community mourns the loss of one of our most selfless, loving and philanthropic men, Robert O. “Bob” Sanner, age 62, of Marion, “who earned his wings” and went to be with the Lord, dying unexpectedly on Friday, May 5, 2017.

On December 14, 1954, Bob was born in Toledo, Ohio, the oldest of three children of the late Janet (Beerman) Sanner and Robert H. Sanner. As a family, they moved to Bowling Green, Ohio, in 1971, where he graduated from Otsego High School in the class of 1973.

Following high school, Bob managed Rudy’s Hot Dogs in Bowling Green from 1974 to 1983, where he learned business management and became a coney dog and ice cream enthusiast. In Bowling Green is also where he learned the importance of giving back to his community, serving on the Board and as past president of the BG Jaycees, serving on the Parks and Recreation Board, and was an EMT for the Bowling Green Fire Department.

After moving to Marion in 1983, Bob started working at Granger Realty. Always working to better himself, he next worked as a residential lender at State Savings Bank, then was a Men’s department store manager at Sear’s. Since 1997, he has served as the Vice President and Residential Lender for Fahey Bank, where he loved working with the people of Marion and had a special place in his heart for all of his employees and co-workers at the bank.

A man of faith, Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, where he served as a deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and in various other capacities.

“A volunteer extraordinaire,” Bob’s easy-going personality and dedication to community service made him a popular choice for membership on many local boards. He was a working board member, always rolling up his sleeves to make Marion a better community. Currently, he was serving as the president of the Marion General Hospital Board. He also served on the Marion Council on Aging, Marion Area Ohio Convention and Visitors Bureau, Residential Home Association-Marion (RHAM), Marion City/County Regional Planning Commission, Marion Port Authority, and the Junior Service Guild, where he helped with their Christmas Clearinghouse drive and was Marion’s “long reigning Peanut Push king” raising thousands of dollars for this charity.

In Bob’s rare moments away from work and community involvement, he loved visiting his home away from home at Port Clinton on Lake Erie. The lake was nostalgic for Bob, because he spent most of his summers growing up up there at his grandparent’s home. This is also where he learned the value of hard work, working at the Fisherman’s Wharf starting at 15. Another frequent stop for Bob while heading north, was Cedar Point, where he always had a season membership, despite not liking the rides. Many suspect he just loved “eating his way through the park,” especially the famous Berardi fries. Bob also was an avid collector of things that intrigued him. He was a history buff, who especially was fascinated with World War II and aviation.

Getting a second chance at love, Bob crossed paths socially with his future bride, Victoria Cooper. They eventually started dating and the rest was history, marrying on April 1, 2000. Bob was a devoted husband, and they enjoyed their seventeen years of marriage together.

Bob was a family man, which was evident through his favorite saying: “Family is everything.” Despite all of Bob’s accomplishments, by far and away his proudest achievement was his daughter, Julie, whom he adored. He also was an “over the moon” grandpa to his adorable grand twins, Eleanor and Lewis. They will miss him for so many reasons, especially his calming presence, deep love for everyone, and his appreciation for moments in life, notably birthdays and Christmas.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Victoria Sanner of Marion; his daughter, Julie (Jim) Pooler of West Salem, OH; two grandchildren: Eleanor and Lewis Pooler; two siblings: Sherila (Steve) Carter of Oregon, OH, and Randy (Carol) Sanner of Bowling Green; two half siblings: Amanda (Doug) Chagolla, and Kristopher Sanner; eight nieces and nephews: Cecelia, Hayes, Michael, Michelle, Ryan, Sam, Teige and Trevor; and countless dear friends.

His family will greet friends from 3 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with Rev. Rob Howard officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spirit of Hope Cancer Fund, c/o Marion General Hospital Foundation, 1000 McKinley Park Dr., Marion, OH 43302, Junior Service Guild, c/o Christmas Clearinghouse, 1680 Marion Waldo Rd., Marion, OH 43302, or First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St., Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Bob’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with his family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.