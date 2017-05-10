by

Rollin “Ron” Jerew, 74 of Richwood died unexpectedly Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware.

He was born October 25, 1942 in Richwood to the late Marion Leroy and Edna (Douglas) Jerew. He was also preceded in death by a son, Daniel Lynn Jerew; a brother, Steve Jerew.

On October 27, 1972, he married the former Linda Laucher in Marion and she survives in Richwood.

A former member of the National Guard, he had worked as a Plant Manager for Web Plastics in Richwood and Marion for over 50 years. He was a self-taught expert in extrusion and was able to do many things that others couldn’t.

Ronnie enjoyed riding his Harley with his wife Linda. He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed caring for his collies. Linda and Ronnie enjoyed dancing at the Moose in Marion. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Roger (Martha) Jerew, Marion; Tim (Suzanne) Jerew, Dewitt, Iowa; a daughter, Tina (Mike) Dunn, Morral; seven grandchildren, Jessica Simmers, Lauren Jerew, Samantha Blanton, Mason Blanton, Allison Schmid, Nicholas Jerew, Andrya Dunn; four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Taryn, Mattic and Harper Simmers; and a sister, Charlotte Britton, Delaware.

Friends may call on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 6 to 8 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood. There will be no formal services.

Memorial gifts may be made to Tri-State Collie Rescue (www.tristatecollierescue.org), 6410 Clark State Rd, Blacklick, OH 43004.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com