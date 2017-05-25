Samuel Robert (Bob) Morrison, 99, formerly of Marion

by

Samuel Robert (Bob) Morrison, 99 of New Port Richey, FL passed away May 16, 2017. Born to Clarence William (Bill) and Myrtle Morrison, Ashville, Ohio on January 7, 1918. He married the love of his, life Helen Heeter, in December, 1937 and they began their family. Bob and Helen enjoyed 67 years of marriage until Helen’s death in 2004.

Bob was a radio broadcast engineer, he began his career working for WBNS in Columbus before moving to Marion in 1942 where he was hired by the owner of the start-up station WMRN to oversee the radio engineering while the station was being built. He was an original partner of Hall-Beck Equipment Co. A member and past President of the Marion YMCA, a member and officer of Marion Lions Club, a WWII Navy Veteran Radio Operator, Amateur Radio Club member. Bob served as President and BOD of his HOA. He was an active member of the Lutheran Church all his life. A man of great faith and always giving of himself in the service of others.

Survived by children, daughter Connie Jo (Stanley) Kersey of Dayton, Ohio, and sons, Richard (Nancy) Morrison of Spring Hill, FL., John (Lennie) Morrison of Melbourne, FL., Dave (Cindy) Morrison of Woodland Pk., CO., 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Helen 2004, son Stephen in 1987 and grandson Scott Fleming 2014.

Arrangements have been made with Dobie Funeral Home in New Port Richey.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017, 11:00 AM at Spirit of Grace North Campus. 9525 Hudson Avenue, Hudson, FL 34667.