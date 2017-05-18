Shirley J. Kreuger, 91, of Middletown

by

Shirley J. Kreuger, age 91, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Woodlands of Middletown Assisted Living.

On January 1, 1926, she was born to the late Peter J. and Hazel (Casaw) Storino, and on April 7, 1989, she married her husband Charles M. Kreuger, who preceded her in death on August 2, 2003.

Shirley was a former member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marion, and she spent many years working as a nurse, first at Marion General Hospital and later at East Lawn Manor, where she was recognized as the State of Ohio Citizen of the Year for her dedication to her patients and her fundraising efforts that allowed the facility to be air-conditioned.

She is survived by her sons C. Rick (Marcy) Eckler and Scott A. (Bethany) Eckler and her grandchildren Daniel R. O’Connor, Chelsea Eckler, Connor Eckler, Samantha Eckler, Alexandra Eckler, and Sarah (Charles Wenner) Austin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her parents Peter and Hazel, her daughter Jeanne O’Connor, her sister Mary M. Parker, her brother Richard Storino, and her grandson Michael Austin.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.