Timothy Allan Willauer, 63, of Marion

Timothy Allan Willauer, age 63 of Marion, passed away on May 3, 2017, six short weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

Tim, the son of Ivan and Nancy Willauer, was born July 3, 1953.

He graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1972. Tim had a passion for cooking and spent his adult life in the foodservice industry. He started working for Islay’s before he graduated and worked there until the restaurant closed. He then worked for Frisch’s Big Boy and spent the past 27 years as cook at Ralphies. Tim attended the Cornerstone Alliance Church.

He is survived by his sister, Rebecca of Marion, and three brothers: Nathaniel (Debbie) of Marion, Peter (Marian) of Shepherdstown, WV and Jonathan (Anne) of Winston-Salem, NC; as well as three nieces, four nephews, four great-nieces and seven great-nephews; and his aunt: Jean (Harvey) Fitzwater.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother: James and a great-niece: Addison Willauer.

Visitation will be 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Tuesday May 9, 2017. Funeral service will be at 11am at Cornerstone Alliance Church, 2010 Marion-Marysville Road, Marion, Ohio 43302 on Wednesday May 10, 2017. Burial will follow service at the Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Alliance Church and/or Beulah Beach Church Camp, 6101 West Lake Road, Vermillion, Ohio 44089.

