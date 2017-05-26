Tyler Dayne Webb, 29, of Marion

by

Tyler Dayne Webb age 29 of Marion, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 22, 2017.

He was born January 20, 1988 in Marion, Ohio to R. Dale Webb and Tamara (Sayre) Ray.

Tyler attended The Light of Living Christ Church in Gahanna, Ohio. He was employed at Ron’s Tree Service and in his spare time he loved being outdoors.

He is survived by his father, R. Dale Webb of Columbus, his mother and step-father, Tamara (Doug) Ray of Marion, his significant other, Kelly Brokaw of Marion, his three brothers, Jason (Heidi) Ray, Amon (Crystal) Ray and Taylor (Hannah) Ray all of Marion, special grandparents, Roy and Judy Loudenslager of Marion, Charles Ray of Marion, Mary Ray Gibson of West Mansfield, aunts and uncles, Margaret (Gary) Salyers, Kathy (Jerry) Benson, Joseph (Joyce) Baldwin, Sharon Kay Sessler, Kramer Bowden, Jackie (Harry) Meade, Tonya (Dave) Auxier, Sherry (Rick) James, Sandy Hunt, Juanita (Tom) Blevins, Pam Martin and Charlene (Kevin) Bowman, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tyler was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell Webb, Mary Stanley, Warren and Ruth Sayre, Sandra Schietler, great grandparents, Oakey and Etta Webb, Clonas and Lillie Stanley, Walter and Donna Kelly, Clyde and Mildred Sayre and his two uncles, Kenneth Baldwin and David Bowden.

Visitation for Tyler will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2017 from 4-7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7PM at the funeral home with Pastor Reba Carroll officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com