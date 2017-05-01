by

William Paul “Bill” Gracely 59 of rural Marion, died peacefully but unexpectedly Saturday morning April 29, 2017 at his home.

He was born January 1, 1958 in Kenton to William and Nancy (Ullmer) Gracely, and they both survive in New Bloomington.

On March 19, 1983 he married the former Julie Appelfeller in Marion, and she survives.

A 1976 graduate of Elgin High School, farming and family was Bill’s life. A third generation farmer, he was fortunate of enough to farm with his dad and brothers, and now a fourth generation is continuing the tradition with his son and nephews. He was a 25-year member of the LaRue Lions Club.

Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by a son, Will (Caitlin) Gracely, New Bloomington; a daughter, Liz Gracely, Columbus; two brothers, Bob (Nancy) Gracely, Marion; Lee (Jill) Gracely, New Bloomington; a sister, Jennie (Brent) Rinnert, Green Camp; two grandchildren, whom he adored, Liam and Mila; his best friend, Ryan Eisele, Marion; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Friends may call on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 3 to 8 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue. There will be no formal funeral services.

Memorial gifts may be made to The James Cancer Research Center, 660 Ackerman Road, 6th Floor PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com