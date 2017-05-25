Winifred Ann Watts, 90, of Marion

by

Winifred Ann Watts, age 90, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2017 at Kindred Community Nursing Home.

On April 11, 1927, she was born to the late James Nelson and Barbara Lenora (Kerby) Thomas, and on September 9, 1953, she married her husband Harry E. Watts, who preceded her in death on June 14, 1992.

She is survived by her sons Dolph (Ok Joo), Kerby, and Marden (June) Watts, all of Marion; her grandchildren Heather, Sasha, Justin, Elizabeth, Kimberly, Sarah, and Jessica; and her great-grandchildren Chris, Alaina, and Kayden.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, her parents James and Barbara, three brothers, and three sisters.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 12 PM to 1 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Graveside services will take place at 1:30 PM at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens with burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the Dementia Society of America. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.