Al Burton Goldsberry, 70, of Marion passed away at home on Saturday, June 17, 2017, after a courageous battle with Lymphoma.

On April 9, 1947, Al was born in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late James W. and Hazel M. Goldsberry. He graduated from Marion Harding High School class of 1965.

Shortly following graduation, Al married his classmate, Karen Sue Wilkinson, on February 4, 1966. They have cherished their 50 years of marriage.

A veteran of the US Army, Al was drafted to serve his country during the Vietnam War, from 1966 to 1968. He served as a member of the 23rd Infantry and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, and was trained to do reconnaissance missions.

Upon his honorable discharge, Al returned home to Marion, where he worked at Tecumseh Products and Eaton Corp. He then became a journeyman electrician for General Motors in Ontario, OH, and retired after 25 years in 2009.

Al was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion.

An avid reader, Al loved studying history. He always had books to read and could spend hours in any library, museum, or historical site. A proud Republican, he recently enjoyed attending President Trump’s inauguration. He also was a big fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers.

Most important of all to Al was his family. He enjoyed spending time with family and watching his grandchildrens’ activities, who endearingly referred to him as “Pawpaw”. When joining in on super hero games, Al was our Superman! He faced cancer with amazing strength and leaves us with his advice to “Live your life while you’re in it. It can change in a minute.”

Al will be dearly missed by his wife, Karen; three children: Laura (Kevin) Armour of Blacklick, OH, Kelly (Kirk) Steward of Aldie, VA, and James (Jennifer) Goldsberry of Gahanna, OH; six grandchildren: Ethan and Alex Steward, Jesse and Aaron Armour, and Lyda and Brennen Goldsberry; a brother, James W. (Christine) Goldsberry Jr. of Fallbrook, CA; a special sister and brother-in-law: Brenda and Steve Rizer of Leesburg, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his sisters: Laurice Austin and Alice Fryman.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with Celebrant Mark Schuring officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Agosta Cemetery in New Bloomington. Following services at the cemetery, a gathering will be held at All Occasions, 6989 Waldo-Delaware Rd. (off SR 23), Waldo.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marion Community Foundation, 504 S. State St., Marion, OH 43302, for the purpose of establishing an endowment fund in memory of Al Goldsberry (www.marioncommunityfoundation.org).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marion Community Foundation, 504 S. State St., Marion, OH 43302, for the purpose of establishing an endowment fund in memory of Al Goldsberry (www.marioncommunityfoundation.org).