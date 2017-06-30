Ann Ralston, 85, of Marion

by

Ann Ralston, age 85 of Marion, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Wednesday June 28, 2017 at the Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation Community.

Ann entered into this world on March 9, 1932 to the late Clyde R. and Geneva F. (Breyman) Shaffer in Tiffin, Ohio. On June 16, 1951 in Indiana, she married the late Harold W. Ralston.

She was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene of Marion and took part in the choir for many years. She worked as a receptionist at the Marion Power Shovel for many years. After that, she became Director of Yellow Pages at Howard Swink Advertising for the next several years. Ann was a wonderful wife and mother. Her hobbies included: gardening, playing the piano, studying the Bible, raising Cocker Spaniels, and vacationing and spending quality time with her family. During her later years, she was a sales clerk for the American Greetings Card Company.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents: Clyde and Geneva (Breyman) Shaffer; her husband: Harold Ralston; one son: Hal David Ralston; two sisters: Joyce Ardner and Betty Connin; and two brothers: Clyde “Sam” Shaffer, Jr. and Neil Shaffer.

She will be missed by her daughter: Julie (Mark) Daniels of Marion, OH; three grandchildren: Julie Gould; Jennifer Giberson and Preston Daniels; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and Family can come to honor Ann’s life on Sunday July 2, 2017 starting at 4pm to 7pm at the First Church of the Nazarene of Marion. Funeral service will be held on Monday July 3, 2017 starting at 1pm at the church with Pastor Steve deWeber officiating. Burial will follow service at the Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetic Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.