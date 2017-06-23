Bernard Joseph “B.J.” Smith, 41, of Marion

by

A brother and a friend to so many in the community, Bernard Joseph “B.J.” Smith, has departed this world way too early to be with the Lord. B.J.’s battle with a rare form of cancer took his life on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Born on August 12, 1975, in Marion, OH, B.J. was the eighth of ten children of the late Richard Dan Smith and Lucile “Snooky” (Krigbaum) Smith.

B.J. attended Caledonia Elementary School and Harding High School. He was a devoted employee of Marca Industries for 20 years. He was a faithful member of St. Mary Parish and enjoyed going to church.

B.J. faced some of the most difficult challenges, but his uncanny ability to do it with a smile, charm, and endless banter was purely amazing. B.J. taught us precious life lessons, and how to appreciate the smaller things in life. He was a man of simple pleasures; reminiscing about the “good ol’ days,” St. Mary’s Church, eating a greasy cheeseburger, Saturday morning breakfast with his good friends, watching endless episodes of Different Strokes, and wooing the hearts of those that took care of him.

B.J. was one of a kind, an extraordinary brother, friend, and co-worker to those who knew him. He will forever be remembered for his profound impact that he had on all of his siblings and many others who were involved with his life.

We will never be able to thank our brother, Sargent Major John Smith, enough for the utmost care that he provided to B.J. John’s endless care for B.J. was beyond phenomenal and provided him with a life like none other.

The Smith Family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all of those who were involved in B.J.’s life and care. The list of individuals is endless.

His memory will be cherished by his siblings: Ann Marie (John) Colby of Monument, CO, John P. Smith of Marion, Mary L. Hall of Columbus, Elizabeth (James) Murphy of Chicago, IL, Amy (Michael) Picco of Oconomowoc, WI, Kevin R. Smith, Jennifer (William) McCafferty, Carolyn Smith, and Angela (Keith) Ruf, all of Denver, CO; and 16 nieces and nephews.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion, with prayer services being observed at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary Church 251 N Main St, Marion, OH 43302, with Father Thomas Buffer officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Marca Industries, Inc. 2465 Harding Hwy E, Marion, OH 43302 or The James Center at Ohio State University: https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve B.J.’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.