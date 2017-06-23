Betsy (Bower) Williams, 99, of Marion

by

Betsy (Bower) Williams, age 99 of Marion, passed away on Friday June 23, 2017 at the Kingston Residence of Marion.

Betsy was born on June 13, 1918 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John R. and Mary Alice (Perry) Bower. Betsy graduated from Schenley High School in the class of 1936. She continued her education later in her life by attending Marion Technical College, graduating with an associate’s degree at the age of 77.

Betsy was united in marriage to Stanley W. Williams on October 16, 1941 in Pittsburg, PA. He preceded her in death on June 13, 1987.

On March 7, 1944, Betsy enlisted with the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving her country during World War II. She served as an aircraft mechanic, attaining the rank of Corporal.

Betsy served as a cook at for the Claridon School District for many years. She also worked at Marion Technical College, retiring in 2006.

She was a devoted member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Bridge Club, Artisans Guild, Careers Guild and Creaters Guild. She was a volunteer at Marion General Hospital; she loved to crochet blankets and worked at the Marion Chamber of Commerce setting up their computer systems.

Betsy is survived by her children: Ellen Komp of Chicago and Dennis (Linda) Williams of Marion; grandchildren: Matt Komp, Katie (Eric) Nikolaus, Megan (Orrin) Stanforth and Lyndzi (Frank) Geopfert; great grandchildren: Brennan Komp, Jacob and Madlyn Stanforth, Sophia and Henry Nikolaus.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Stanley W. Williams and 3 brothers.

Visitation will be Tuesday June 27, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 5PM to 6:30 PM; Funeral service will follow at 6:30PM Rev. David Hoffman officiating; Burial will be in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, PA at a later date.

If so desired, donations may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, Marion Tech Development Fund or Epworth United Methodist Church.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Williams family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com