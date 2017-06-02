Betty Jane Guy, 92, of Marion

by

Betty Jane Guy, age 92 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday May 31, 2017 at the Presidential Center in Marion, Ohio.

Betty entered into this world on May 6, 1925 to the late Ira and Edith (Allen) Eckels. On July 6, 1945, she married the late William H. Guy, Jr.

She was a member of the Crosswood United Methodist Church. Betty also worked as a receptionist at Dr. Harry Mauk’s office and many years at the Dixie Cream Donut Shop. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents: Ira and Edith Eckels and her husband: William Guy.

She will be missed by her daughters: Pam (Douglas) Lichtenberger of Marion, OH, Lynn Harritos of Marion, OH, Jacqueline (David) Johnson of Newark, OH; one son: James (Pamela) Guy of Urbana, OH; her sister: Iris Huddle-Hoffman of Marion, OH; nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and Family can come to honor Betty’s life on Monday June 5, 2017 starting at 10am to 12pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow starting at 12pm with Chaplain Pamela Lamb-Hart from Heartland Hospice officiating. Burial will follow funeral service at the Caledonia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society and/or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.