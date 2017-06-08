Carl Harrison Drake, Jr., 81, of Marion

by

Carl Harrison Drake, Jr., age 81, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2017 at his home.

On July 22, 1935, he was born to the late Carl H. Drake, Sr., and Cleo (Smith) Drake, and on April 3, 1955, he married his wife Mildred (Merriman) Drake, who still survives.

Carl was a long-time member of the Calvary Bible Baptist Church, and he retired from Armco Steel Corporation after 27 years of work as a crane operator. He loved fishing and rooting on his favorite Cleveland sports teams, and he especially loved seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Mildred Drake; his son Jeffery Drake, Sr., of Marion; his daughter Carlene (Steve) Dailey of Marion; his grandchildren Daniel Harris, Lyndsey Vance, Stefanie Dailey, Jeffery Drake, Jr., and Kyle Drake; and his great-grandchildren Madison, McKenzie, Brody, Kennadi, Maddix, Jaxon, and Varity.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl, Sr., and Cleo, as well as his siblings Floyd, Clifford, Gene, Donny, Lois, and Jenny.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church, 1419 Linn Hipsher Rd., Marion, Ohio. Services will take place at 12 PM with Pastor Floyd Radebaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Bible Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.