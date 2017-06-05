Charlene Ruth Griffin, 89, of Marion

by

Charlene Ruth Griffin, age 89, of Marion passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 1:25 PM in the Woodside Village Care Center, Mt. Gilead, Ohio.

She was born in London, Ohio on April 12, 1928 to the late Floyd and Virginia (Comer) McQuirt.

Charlene married Robert E. Griffin in Paris, Kentucky on December 16, 1946 and he preceded her in death on August 6, 1991 in Apsley, Ontario, Canada. She was a lifelong homemaker and was employed for several years as a cook at the Pearl Street Elementary School.

Surviving are three sons; Robert L. (Nanise) Griffin and Richard Griffin both of Tampa, FL., & Kenneth (Jill) Griffin of Marion, OH., a daughter; Cheryl (Dave) Criswell of Mt. Gilead, OH., seven grandchildren; Ryan, Brad, Keith, David, Diana, Karen, & Kevin, and several Great Grandchildren.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Robert, a brother; James McQuirt, and two sisters; Betty McQuirt & Lora Damewood.

There will be no calling hours observed and a private family graveside will take place in the Asbury Chapel Cemetery at Catawba, OH.

Donations may be sent to the Morrow County Hospice Program. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com