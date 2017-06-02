by

Charles “Greg” Kimler 59 of Magnetic Springs, died Thursday morning June 1, 2017 at his home following a year and half battle with cancer.

He was born April 10, 1958 in Mason to the late Olan Derl and Janice (Chadwick) Kimler Jr., Greg’s father just passed away on May 27, 2017.

On October 15, 1988 in Magnetic Springs he married Becky (McCarty) and she survives, also surviving is their son Ryan Kimler of Magnetic Springs, Greg’s cousin, whom he considered a brother: Chris (Janet) Chadwick of Richwood, brothers in law: Bill McCarty and Joe (Joyce) McCarty both of Magnetic Springs, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Greg was a sheet metal worker with Local #24 of Columbus, he retired in December of 2013 after 30 yrs.

Greg enjoyed life, some of his joys were cars, he was very knowledgeable about them and admired what they could do, one of his favorites was the Corvette. He loved food, the spicier the better. Attending rock concerts with family was a lifelong passion for Greg, one of his favorites was Bob Dylan, whom he saw many times. Greg was also very talented at building and fixing things, some might even say a perfectionist. An Ohio State football fan, he and Ryan had the privilege of attending the recent National Championship game.

Funeral services will be held Monday June 5, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Chaplain Greg Wolfe will officiate, burial will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery, friends may call Sunday from 2-5 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to Loving Care Hospice, P. O. Box 613, Marysville, OH 43040.

