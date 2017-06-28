Cheyenne D. Pratt Brown, 24, of Marion

by

Cheyenne D. Pratt Brown, age 24, of Marion and formerly of Marengo, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 24, 2017, by an unthinkable act no one will ever understand.

On February 4, 1993, Cheyenne was born in Mount Gilead, Ohio, the youngest child of John and Carla (Ratliff) Pratt of Marengo.

Cheyenne attended Highland High School and Tri-Rivers, and was looking forward starting management classes in college this fall.

For the past few years, Cheyenne has loved working at the Whirlpool Corporation in Marion. She was a fast learner, quickly learning every step of the process of building a dryer. Being a quick study helped her help others as a line coordinator.

Very spiritual, Cheyenne often practiced her Native American faith.

Cheyenne had a wide array of interests. She loved photography, taking pictures of “everything”, especially of her beloved daughter, Melody, nature, cats, and even of her cosplay adventures. She also enjoyed reading, going to yard sales and watching Marvel movies. She had a green thumb, planting many vegetables and flowers, growing an especially large crop of grape tomatoes.

Having a huge heart, Cheyenne lived her life for others. She was always there for her mother, and helped her care for her grandmother. She did anything she could for her co-workers at Whirlpool, learning sign language to help understand one person on the line and even helping another get a kidney transplant. She loved animals, especially the many cats she has had over the years.

Such a sweetheart, Cheyenne greeted everyone with a sincere smile. Her bubbly and cheerful spirit will forever be missed. She truly lived life to the fullest.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Melody; parents: John and Carla Pratt; three siblings: Jason (Stephanie) Pratt, Joe Pratt, and Shawna Pratt; a nephew, Elijah Pratt; a niece, Kylee Pratt: two uncles: Ray (Joanne) Pratt, and Larry (Joyce) Pratt; and several cousins, including one she was very close to, Amanda (Bill) Varner.

Her family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, with Rainbow Eagle officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Marengo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be to Cheyenne’s daughter, Melody Pratt Brown, through her GoFundMe page. https://www.gofundme.com/fundformelody

