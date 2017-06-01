Dorcas Jean Nash, 75, of Marion

by

Dorcas Jean Nash age 75 of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, May 29, 2017 at her residence.

She was born May 22, 1942 in Marion, Ohio to the late Lester V. and Annabelle M. (Dietsch) Moury.

Dorcas was Lutheran Faith; she was employed at Marion General Hospital as a Unit Clerk in the ER for 15 plus years. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her family, watching old movies (John Wayne), she loved all sports especially the Arizona Cardinals and Diamond Backs, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Tigers, Ohio State and NASCAR. In her younger years she was a cheerleader with her sister for the Columbus Colts.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Nash of Dougsville, Ga., three grandchildren, Gabrielle, Justin and Jordan Jackson, sisters, her twin, Doris I. Persinger of Marion, Martha J. Boblenz of New Bloomington, Margaret Ann Dutton of Marion, her brother, Dale F. (Dorothy) Moury of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Nash, her brother, Jim Moury and her sister, Joyce Garverick.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 4 – 6 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com