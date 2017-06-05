Dr. Joseph Earl “Joe” Rinehart, 87, of Waldo

by

Dr. Joseph Earl “Joe” Rinehart, age 87, of Waldo, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2017, with his family by his side.

Joe was born on March 19, 1930, in Mount Gilead, the son of the late Lemoine D. “LD” and Annabel (Brown) Rinehart.

He earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1955 and his Masters of Veterinary Preventive Medicine in 1969, both from The Ohio State University.

Joe worked in a private veterinary practice in Mt. Vernon from 1955 to 1961 and then with the United States Department of Agriculture from 1961 to 1993 where he served as a brucellosis epidemiologist from 1969 to 1993.

He was a member of the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association, Wayne Grange, and Chester Masonic Lodge. Joe also was a Diplomat of the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine. His passions include being an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and garden. Joe was also a skilled woodworker.

Joe is survived by his wife, Betty (Phillips) Rinehart, whom he married on June 19, 1955; his children: Nancy Rinehart of Chicago, IL, Janet (Greg) Kim of Norfolk, VA, Laurie (Tim) Thompson of Gahanna, and Joseph (Nan) Rinehart of Fargo, ND; grandchildren: Katie Rinehart, Micah Kim, Emily Kim, Noah Thompson, Joel Thompson, Joshua Rinehart, and Jacob Rinehart; four sisters; a brother; and special nephew, Dwight Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; a grandson, Ben Sheets; and a son-in-law, Marvin Sheets.

A graveside service to celebrate Joe’s life will be at 2:00 PM, on Monday, June 5, 2017, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville, OH, with Rev. Joe Sopher officiating.

Joe’s family thanks the staff at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor and OhioHealth Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Donations may be made in Joe’s memory to OhioHealth Hospice or to a charity of one’s choice.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Joe’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.