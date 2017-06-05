Essie Duty Moore, 95, formerly of Green Camp

by

Essie Duty Moore age 95 of Cardington, Ohio formerly of Green Camp, Ohio passed away Friday, June 2, 2017 at her residence.

She was born December 8, 1921 in Riley Township, Butler County, Ohio to the late Samuel D. and Cenna Pearl (Carnes) Cochran.

Essie was one of eight children, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Cochran, George Lindower, Harry Lindower, her sisters, Myrtle Dees, Elizabeth Ries, Nellie Nynn and her twin, Bessie Irwin whom she loved to attend the Twins Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio where they won medals several times for most alike sisters.

She was married George R. Duty on April 5, 1945. He preceded her in death in 2003 after 57 years of marriage. She then married James D. Moore on May 11, 2010.

She was a lifetime member of 7th Day Adventist Church where she held the position of church treasurer for 25 years and other positions.

She received her LPN license in 1967 and was employed at various nursing homes in Marion for many years. After her retirement she helped families in Green Camp as a private duty nurse in their residence.

Essie is survived by her husband, James D. Moore of Cardington, her son, George R. (Kathy) Duty of Greensburg, Oh. her daughter, Rosemary (Sam) Waits of Marion, four grandchildren, John Christopher (Jennifer) Andel, Jennifer C. (Fred) Snowden, John A. (Tabitha) Duty, Joanna M. Duty, 10 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 1:30 PM at Green Camp Cemetery with Pastor Marcellus de Oliveira officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, June 6, 2017 from 12 – 1 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.