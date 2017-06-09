Francis York “Fran” Davis, Sr., 78 of Marion

by

Francis York “Fran” Davis, Sr., age 78 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Fran was born on August 6, 1938 in Marion, the son of Frederick York and Clara Ruby Grace (Wiggins) Davis. After receiving his education, Fran immediately enlisted with the United States Navy, proudly serving his country.

He worked for many years at Fairfield Engineering as their maintenance foreman.

In his younger years, Fran was very involved with the Baseball for Youth program, serving as a coordinator and coach. He loved to be outside, hunting, golfing and especially fishing on Lake Erie. He and Dolly loved to spend their time camping up at the lake and spending time with their many friends and family. In the winter months, Florida was their home away from home. He and Dolly also were members of card club for nearly 30 years.

Francis is survived by his beloved wife Mary “Dolly” Davis; sons: James (Cynthia) Davis, Sr. and Francis York “Skip” Davis, Jr.; grandchildren: James (Bryna) Davis, Jr., Mandy Davis, Francis York “Skipper” Davis, III and Robert (Brittany) Davis; Great grandchildren: James, III and Jackson Davis; Sisters-in-law: Carol and John Spillane, Jean Murphy, Bernadette Abbott, and Betty Davis.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Carol Lloyd Davis, Shirley (Dwight) McGowan, Barb (Bill) Wilcox, Doris (Hollis) Thacker, Jack Davis, Mildred (Short) Somerlot and Virginia Aquilino; brother-in-law James Abbott.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 12, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10AM with Fr. Ryan Schmit officiating; Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, privately at a later date.

Donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

