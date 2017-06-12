Gary Lee Jackson, 57, of Marion

by

Gary Lee Jackson, age 57 of Marion, passed away on Monday June 5, 2017 at the Presidential Nursing Care Center in Marion, OH after a two year battle with cancer.

Gary entered into this world on October 17, 1959 to the late Robert N. and Verona (Dice) Jackson, Sr.

He was a self-employed Antenna/Tower Installer and will be sadly missed by his family and friends. From the age of 16, Gary began installing TV towers and antennas, alongside his father, the late Robert Jackson, Sr. In the 1970’s through the 1990’s the R & R Jackson Antenna and Tower Service became a well known business and was used by many customers in the Marion area and surrounding counties. When his son, Gary Jr. turned nine years old, he desired to learn the business and worked alongside his father until he became ill.

Gary’s voice on the local WMRN’s Tradeo Show with morning news anchor, Jeff Ruth, could be heard daily as he would advertise his used washers, dryers, and lawn mower repair. He was a master mechanic who could fix and repair anything from start to finish. He will be sorely missed by his many repeat customers who came to trust him and utilize his expertise in automotive and small motor repair.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Robert Jackson, Jr.and a brother-in-law: Scott T. Shallcross.

Gary will be missed by his son: Gary Jackson, Jr. of Marion, OH; two sisters: Karen Shallcross of Lewis Center, OH and Linda (Joseph) Blue of Marion, OH; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Friends and Family can come to honor Gary’s life on Monday June 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Pastor Brett Cornelius will officiate the service at 11am at the church. Burial will follow funeral service at the Caledonia Cemetery.