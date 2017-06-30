Gary Ward, 70, of Marion

by

Gary Ward, age 70, passed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, December 16, 2016 at Presidential Rehabilitation Center.

Gary was born on April 16, 1946 to Jeanne (Heiser) Ward and Albert W. Ward who are both deceased.

Until he was unable to respond to the care given by RHAM personnel, he made his home at 523 Mary Street in Marion.

Gary was a familiar sight about town on his bicycle and was a regular visitor to Rocky’s Cycle Shop. Gary and his parents were members of the Marion Bicycle Club and have been known to ride as far as Portsmouth, Ohio. Gary was employed by Scotch and Sirloin, Marion Pallet Company and MARCA Industries. He had a very kind heart and was able to take two Disney cruises and a trip to Hawaii taking two of his caretakers with him.

Gary contributed to Children International and Save the Children for many years. Many of the children he took care of from childhood through graduation. He gave a bicycle to a youth at his church whose bike had been hit by a car and gave a TV to a fellow worker as well as many other acts of kindness.

Gary is survived by his aunt and uncle; Joyce and Loren Heiser of Marion, cousins; Tom Harper of Tiffin, Terri Cox and Judy Millisor in Texas, Jerriann Heiser Wenger in Pennsylvania, Irene Tron, Larry Heiser, Patty Stevenson, Barbara and Steve Purcell, all of Marion and Jim Heiser of Indiana.

We wish to thank the staff of Presidential Center, especially Gary’s nurse; Joe Powers, Linda Dotson who was in charge of the kitchen and Director; Shannon Kellogg. We also wish to express our gratitude to the aides who worked tirelessly and with great kindness. It did not go unnoticed or unappreciated.

A graveside service will be held at Noon, July 6, 2017 in the old section of Marion Cemetery with Pastor Dave Lippert officiating. Gary’s cremation was handled by Simply Cremation of Marion, a division of the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home.