Gene “Eddie” Ruth, Jr., 65, of Marion

Gene “Eddie” Ruth, Jr., age 65, of Marion, Ohio, passed away at his residence over the weekend of June 16, 2017 due to natural causes.
He was born on June 7, 1952 to the late Gene Ruth, Sr., and Laura Mae (Wickersham) Ruth, and he graduated from River Valley High School in 1970.
He is survived by his brother Tom Ruth of Claridon, Ohio; his sisters Kay (Mike) Dean of Deland, Florida, and Patty VanSickle of Marion; his step-sister Karen Sue (Dan) Patrick of Cardington, Ohio; his nieces and nephews Mindy (Troy) Rife, Adam (Courtney) Ruth, Kaleen (JJ) Middleton, and Jesse Ferguson; his son William (Betty) Ruth of Machesney Park, Illinois; and his grandchildren Athena and Rachel.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gene, Sr., and Laura Mae, as well as his grandparents L.M. and Geneva Wickersham and Harold and Lucy Schwaderer.
Calling hours will take place on Monday, June 26, 2017 from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at the Claridon Cemetery at 1:30 PM with Pastor Sarah Schaaf officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kindred Gentiva Hospice Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.