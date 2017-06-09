George Eldon Bump, Sr., 76, of Marion

by

George Eldon Bump, Sr., age 76, of Marion and formerly of Delaware, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born March 5, 1941 in Marysville to Eldon H. and Avenell (Ward) Bump. At a young age, he and his family moved from New Dover to Delaware where they operated a family owned pool hall and carryout.

With a love for the outdoors, he could often be found hunting, fishing, or gardening. He was a former member of The Harden County Coon Hunter’s Club.

A huge sports fan, he enjoyed watching horse racing, his Michigan Wolverines and Cleveland Browns, boxing, baseball, and bowling. He appeared on television twice, once on American Bandstand dancing, and again by competing in a bowling championship. He also entered and won numerous demolition derbies and loved to play pool.

He also loved to cook and was most famous for his homemade spaghetti.

In his earlier years, he worked for Twin River Concrete, and Gibson Flowers in Delaware, and later retired from Whirlpool Corporation after 26 years. While at Whirlpool, George formed a bowling team which he proudly named Bump’s Bumpers.

He was definitely a family man and loved making memories, not just with his own children, but also with his nieces and nephews on family outings. He had a huge heart, and was always eager to help anyone in need. His quick comebacks and love for having a good time are two characteristics that will always be remembered…there was never a dull moment.

He will be deeply missed by his four children, Debbie (Tim Friend) Howard, Kellie Bump, and Sherry Long, all of Marion, and George (Jennifer) Bump Jr., Delaware; grandchildren, Rob (Melissa) Howard of Dublin and Kaylyn Howard, Marion. Additionally, he is survived by siblings, Denny Bump of Delaware, Edward Bump, Mount Gilead, Vickie Bump, and Lena (Joseph) Gorka, Lexington, along with his nieces, nephews and countless friends. He will also be sadly missed by his first wife, Eloise Bump; and second wife, Karen Bump, both of Marion, whom he continued to be friends with.

George was greeted at the Gates of Heaven by his parents and brother, James Curtis Bump.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to any organization the donor may choose in honor of George.

Calling hours will be held from 5-8 pm Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Cornerstone Alliance Church, 2010 Marion-Marysville Road in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, June 9, 2017 at Cornerstone Alliance Church. Burial will follow at Mill Creek Cemetery in Ostrander.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve George’s family. Online condolence may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.