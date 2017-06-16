Ila L. LaRue, 86, formerly of Richwood

by

Ila L. LaRue, 86 of Marysville, formerly of Richwood, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville.

She was born September 12, 1930 in Richwood to the late Tom and Dolly (Hook) Brown.

On November 5, 1977 she married Billie G. LaRue in Salina, Kansas and he died in October, 1983. She was also preceded in death by her son, Theodore Reynolds, a sister, Sandra Buckley and a brother, William Brown.

She graduated as the Salutatorian from Richwood High School in 1948. She was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Richwood, American Legion Auxiliary, Richwood, member of the former Chapter 42 Order of the Eastern Star, Richwood, and the Carpe Diem Club. She really had a passion for genealogy. Ila worked for many years for the Harding Hotel and the Holiday Inn in Marion, as well as the El Cortez Hotel in California.

She is survived by a son, Thomas (Candace) Reynolds, New Bloomington; daughter-in-law, Trish Reynolds, Galloway; grandchildren, Anthony (Karen) Reynolds, Jason (Kim) Reynolds, Betsy (John) Trouten; great-grandchildren, Jacob Reynolds, Tatem Reynolds, Jayden Reynolds, Faith Trouten, Noah Trouten, special friend, Wayne Reynolds, Sr., Sparta; brothers, Danny Brown, Prospect; Carroll (Betty) Brown, Radnor; sister, Ruth (James) Miller, Hawaii.

Memorial services will be Monday, July 3, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Rev. Lucian Baker officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service, beginning at 6:00 pm. Burial will take place at a later date in the Claibourne Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to VFW Post 870 Auxiliary, P. O. Box 164, Richwood, OH 43344.

