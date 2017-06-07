You are here: Home / Obituaries / Jason Allen Samples, 32, of Marion

Jason Allen Samples, 32, of Marion

June 7, 2017 by

Jason Allen SamplesJason Allen Samples, age 32, of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at his residence.

Jason was born in Marion, Ohio on December 12, 1984 , the son of Russell Guy and Lisa M. (Pennington) Samples who survive in Marion.

He graduated from Marion Harding High School in 2003 and attended Ashland University.

Jason was currently employed as a machine operator for the Royal Group.

Surviving along with his parents are a brother; Russell E.( fiance’ Jessi) Samples of Marion, OH., two  aunts; Carol Darling & Judy Travis both of Marion, OH., two nieces; Sarah & Madison, and a nephew; Jordan. Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Thursday, June 8, 2017, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM with a funeral service beginning at 8:00 PM.

Officiating will be Pastor Michael Darling . Online condolences to the Samples family may be sent to:www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

About Marion Online Obituaries

Obituaries on Marion Online are posted free of charge. That means we do not charge the families and we do not charge the funeral homes. If you would like to post an obituary, and are not already working with a local funeral home, please send the details through our Contact Us page located in the menu towards the top of our site.