Jason Allen Samples, 32, of Marion

Jason Allen Samples, age 32, of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at his residence.

Jason was born in Marion, Ohio on December 12, 1984 , the son of Russell Guy and Lisa M. (Pennington) Samples who survive in Marion.

He graduated from Marion Harding High School in 2003 and attended Ashland University.

Jason was currently employed as a machine operator for the Royal Group.

Surviving along with his parents are a brother; Russell E.( fiance’ Jessi) Samples of Marion, OH., two aunts; Carol Darling & Judy Travis both of Marion, OH., two nieces; Sarah & Madison, and a nephew; Jordan. Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Thursday, June 8, 2017, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM with a funeral service beginning at 8:00 PM.

Officiating will be Pastor Michael Darling . Online condolences to the Samples family may be sent to:www.boydbornfuneralhome.com