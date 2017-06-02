John “George” Ruth, 87, of Marion

by

John “George” Ruth, age 87, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 1, 2017, and if you knew George, you can just hear him say his favorite saying, in his own soft, gentle voice: “That’s just the way it is.”

On October 1, 1929, George was born in Marion, Ohio, the oldest of five children of the late Milton “Mit” and Mildred “Midge” (Seiter) Ruth. He graduated from Green Camp High School in the class of 1948, where he found his love for playing the saxophone in the band.

Shortly following high school, while shooting the loop, George met a young lady, LaVon Schlecht, and they were married soon thereafter on June 10, 1951. LaVon and the love they shared during their sixty five wonderful years of marriage was George’s proudest life achievement. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2016.

In 1948, George began serving his country in the National Guard of the United States. He served for ten years, earning the rank of Sargent First Class.

Being raised on the family farmstead that was originally founded by George’s great-grandfather and namesake, John George Ruth, he too followed in his family’s footsteps carrying on their farming heritage. George farmed from as soon as he was able as a young child, up until last year when he helped till the fields and run the combine. Like his father and grandfathers, he too was proud to have his son carry on his family’s farming legacy. For many years, George also served on the board of the Federal Land Bank and the Green Camp Co-operative Elevator.

When George wasn’t farming, he could often be found at an auction, any auction, where he would quickly be greeted by all of the auctioneers, “Hello George!” He had many collections he often added to, but his favorite was collecting his “tractor of choice, Farmall Tractors.” No matter where George was, he was always looking for his next Farmall. Over the years he restored numerous makes and models of Farmall tractors with pride. He also was a member of the Midwest Antique Tractor Association of Richwood.

Very faithful, George was a lifelong member of the Emanuel Reformed Church in Green Camp, where he served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years. He also was a member of the Green Camp Senior Citizens.

A great musician, George loved playing his baritone saxophone any chance he could. He played with several bands over the years, including the All American Dance Band, Marion Community Band, and the Sacred Saxes. He also enjoyed attending any and all musicals played in and around Marion.

Simply put, George just had a way about him. His soft spoken, easy going and laid back personality, made him so darn loveable. Never having met a stranger, George quickly made you feel as if you were the most important person in the world. For these reasons and so many more, he was like a magnet, family and friends always gravitated towards George!

Left to cherish George’s memory is their son, David G. (Deb) Ruth; two grandsons: Andrew (Melinda) Ruth and Brian (Marie) Ruth; three great-granddaughters: Madelyn, Anna and Elyse Ruth, with one more on the way, all of Marion; two siblings: Mary Eleanor Ruth of Williamsburg, VA, and Roger (Jane) Ruth of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his wife and parents, George was preceded in death by two siblings: William Ruth and Jean Ann Ruth.

His family will greet friends from 2 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, at the Emanuel Reformed Church (address below) with Pastors Melvin Bowling and Steve deWeber officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Reformed Church, 4234 Green Camp Essex Rd., Marion, OH 43302, or to Heartland of Marion, 400 Barks Rd. W., Marion, OH 43302.

On behalf of George’s family, they would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” for the tender care everyone took of him during his time at Heartland of Marion.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve George’s family and your fondest memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.