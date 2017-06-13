John L. Fillinger, 66, formerly of Richwood

by

John L. Fillinger, 66 of Hilliard, formerly of Richwood, died Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Altercare of Hilliard.

He was born on June 11, 1950 in Kenton to the late Robert Henry and Blanche L. (Friermood) Fillinger.

On January 6, 1969, he married the former Cynthia Elliott in Greenup, Kentucky, and she survives in Hilliard.

A 1968 graduate of North Union High School, he was a lifelong farmer, and had worked at Honda in Marysville for 10 years. John was active in raising club lambs with John Fout and his family. He and his family were also active in NUAC, 4-H, North Union FFA and the Richwood Fair.

Besides his wife, he is also survived by two daughters, Kelli (Larry) Marioth, Hilliard; Amber (Chris) Hetteberg, Grove City; a son, Breht (Francina Davis) Fillinger, Richwood; 5 grandchildren, Elliott Bigler, Jacob Huff, ReAnne Daye, Kennedi and Karsen Marioth; a brother, Larry (Linda) Fillinger, Richwood.

Memorial services will be next Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Joe Rhea officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, beginning at 6:00 PM. Burial in the Claibourne Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood Independent Fair, P. O. Box 71, Richwood, OH 43344.

