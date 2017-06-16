by

Jon Thomas Smith, M.D., 78, of Naples, FL formerly of Wheaton, IL, passed away on June 11, 2017 at Vitas Hospice. Born February 1, 1939 in Marion, OH, he was the son of the late Bernard and Lucille (Goss) Smith.

Jon played basketball for his alma mater, St. Joseph College (IN), Class of ’61. He went on to Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, Class of ’65.

Jon proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea from 1966-1968.

Dr. Smith became a Diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1972. He went on to become board certified in Rheumatology and Geriatric Medicine. Dr. Smith was on staff at Central DuPage Hospital and was Medical Staff President for Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton, IL. He retired from medicine in 2000.

Jon and his wife, Gerri enjoyed an active lifestyle. When Jon retired, they decided to become permanent residents of Naples, FL. In addition to traveling, they spent time playing tennis and golf. Jon loved his tennis and golf buddies. His greatest joy was time spent with his grandchildren.

All who knew Jon were touched by his kind heart and words. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Geraldine “Gerri”; children, Jon (Joanne) Smith, Leslie Medina, and Bart Smith; grandchildren, Connor, Paige, Ryan, Zack and Matty; brothers, Bob (Marilyn) and David (Mary); many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dan (Lucille) Smith.

A memorial mass with military honors will be celebrated on Friday, June 16th, 11:30AM, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Naples, 34113.

