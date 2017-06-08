Joseph S Stanko, of Prospect

by

Joseph S Stanko entered heavens gates into the arms of his Lord and Savior June 5, 2017.

Joe, as he was fondly known by family & friends, was a life time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A devout man of God, Joe was known as a selfless man with a servant heart. Recently, Joe completed his Master of Arts in Pastoral Ministry, from Loyola University. He chaired the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for the past 25 years raising funds for the Columbus Diocese. He was an Honorary 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Prospect Lions Club. He also served as a Lector and was a member of the St. Mary’s School Advisory Board. He enjoyed volunteering and delivering food to the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry and enjoyed his weekly bible study on Wednesday evenings.

Joe was a 1966 graduate of Marion Catholic High School. He furthered his education at St. Louis University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. Upon completion of his bachelors he entered The Ohio State University earning a Doctorate of Dentistry in 1974. Dr. Stanko then furthered his career enlisting in the United States Army for four years. Upon serving his country he opened a private dental practice in Prospect, Ohio as well as re-enlisting in the United States Army Reserves for over 33 years. Joe served his country abroad in Iraq, Kuwait and Egypt. Dr. Stanko retired from the military after 34 years of service as a Colonel. In March of 2016 he officially retired from private practice.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joe & Ann Stanko. He is survived by his Lifetime Love and Companion Dora Jean Mendoza; loving cousins Mary Ann Tomko, Carol Dumez & Michael Kudlovsky of Youngstown, Ohio, and dear friend Ruth Ann Mendoza Foster as well as his beloved cat Missy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10AM with Fr. Thomas Buffer officiating; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary School Tuition Assistance.

