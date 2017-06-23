Kathryn Michelle Margraff, 31, of Marion

by

A loving mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece, and friend, Kathryn Michelle Margraff, was embraced by her heavenly father early Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017, following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was much too young, only 31, and of Marion.

On February 15, 1986, Katie was born on the Howard Air Force Base in Panama, the daughter of Elisia (Gist) Baldwin and Andrew Margraff. She was raised in Marion, Ohio, and graduated from River Valley High School in the class of 2004, where she loved participating in basketball and track.

Katie worked for Dr. Vivek Awasty in many capacities, helping with home health care, medical assistance, and clinical research.

Over the years, Katie attended the Caledonia Baptist Temple.

An avid sports fan, Katie especially loved playing softball and watching her beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. She also was a scrapbooker, and a mean cook.

Most important of all to Katie was her family. She cherished every moment with her two precious children, Cohen and Izabella. She loved being around and spending all her time with family.

Katie was a firecracker! She was spunky and energetic, loving and stubborn, compassionate and ornery, and so much more all at the same time. She was notorious for being late, even bringing the main dish for dinner three hours late. She had a way of stealing the show with her fun loving personality, quick wit, and smile that lite up every room.

She will be dearly missed by her two children: Cohen and Izabella Oden; fiancé, Rick Oden; mother, Elisia Baldwin; father, Andrew Margraff; four siblings: Tommy (Casey Moore) Margraff, Jeffrey Baldwin, Victoria (Ethan) Wray, and Rene Margraff; three nephews and one niece: Thomas and Adisyn Margraff, and Joseph and Tanner Wray; a sister-in-law, Renee (Geisey) Margraff; a close aunt and uncle, Kim and Doug Troutman; grandparents: Steve and Connie Gist, Charles “Ed” (Jane) Margraff, and Marselle Margraff; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Katie was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Allen “PePa” and Alleen “MeMa” Sanders; and by her uncle, Dana Sanders.

Her family will greet friends from 2 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 1 p.m. on Monday. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with unexpected expenses.

