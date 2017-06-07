Keith W. “Wildman” Blanton, 56, of Marion

by

Keith W. “Wildman” Blanton, age 56 of Marion, passed away on Monday June 5, 2017.

Keith entered into this world on January 12, 1961 to Tom and Patricia (Kidwell) Blanton in Mt. Gilead, OH.

Keith was a hardworking man and worked as an assembler at Whitesides Manufacturing in Delaware, OH. He was always helping others and an avid Buckeye fan. He was considered a friend to the entire town of Radnor. Keith was a loving son, brother and the joy of his family. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia (Kidwell) Blanton.

Keith will be missed by his father: Tom Blanton; a son: Daniel Likens and a grandson: Bentley Likens both from Delaware, OH; siblings: Sandy (Dave) Davenport of Galion, OH, Tim Blanton of Marion, OH, Pam Strause of Marion, OH, Brenda (Will) Caudy of Ashland, OH, Debra Blanton of Ashland, OH and Vicki (Steve) VanBenthuysen of Marysville, OH; a special friend: Margaret Sparks of Radnor, OH; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Friends and Family can come to honor “Wildman’s” life on Thursday June 8, 2017 starting at 2pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Friday June 9, 2017 starting at 10am at the White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin McCoy officiating. Burial will follow service at Radnor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ohio Health Hospice and/or the White Oaks Freewill Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.