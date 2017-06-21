Lilly Monett Tefft, infant, of Marion

by

Precious little Lilly Monett Tefft was born on Saturday June 17, 2017 at 10:57am at Marion General Hospital to parents Donald Tefft Jr. and Allyse Dickerson. Lilly weighed only 3lbs and 11 ozs.

Lilly’s family was blessed with nearly 18 hours with her before Lilly went to her heavenly home while being held by her loving daddy.

During her short time here on earth, Lilly touched so many hearts and experienced nothing but true love. She experienced holding hands and being held by her mommy and daddy along with many hugs and kisses. She heard her family tell her how much they loved her and she knew that they were there with her. Her life was a brief gift from heaven.

Lilly will be dearly missed by her parents; brother Tallyn Dickerson; grandparents Linda Tefft, Donald Tefft Sr., Megan Werner, Shane Dickerson; great-grandparents Laura Sedlock, Sue Werner and Travis and Mary Tefft.

Lilly’s family will greet friends on Friday June 23, 2017 from 10am to 12pm at the Snyder Funeral Homes DENZER Chapel located at 360 East Center Street, Marion Ohio 43302. Services celebrating Lilly will follow with Pastor Russell Howard officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Lilly’s family asks that memorial contributions be made to Snyder Funeral Homes to assist with expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Lilly’s family. Condolences may be left by visinting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.