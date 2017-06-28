Luke John Brown, 23, of Marion

by

Luke John Brown, age 23, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

He was born on December 28, 1993 in Frederick, Maryland along with his twin brother; Jacob Arthur Brown.

Luke attended Marion City Schools, Ridgedale Schools and graduated from Marion Harding in 2012. He was hired at Whirlpool in 2012 where he met Cheyenne Pratt. They were married in 2015 and had a daughter; Melody in 2016.

Luke was a loving son, brother, father and friend. He would help anyone who needed it and give anything to those in need. Luke had many friends at Whirlpool who will remember his kindness and hard work. He was proud of always doing a good job. Luke enjoyed working on cars and making sure that things were done right. He was never shy to tell anyone in the family that he loved them and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends but will never be forgotten.

As a child, Luke attended Fite Memorial Baptist Church.

He is survived by his parents; Larry and Carol (Kaelber) Brown, his brothers; Joe, Joshua, Adam and Jacob and his sister; Mindi.

His family will celebrate Luke’s life privately at a later date.

If desired, a go fund me page has been set up for his daughter and can be found at gofundme.com/stand-by-carol. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simply Cremation of Marion, a division of the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home.