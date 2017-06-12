Magdaline M. Flach, 96, of Marion

by

Magdaline M. Flach, age 96, of Marion went home to be with her Lord on Thursday June 8, 2017.

Magdaline was born on Friday May 13, 1921 to the late Harry and Norma (Mayers) Seiter in Marion. She was one of 2 daughters, her sister being Hilda (Weiss-Andrus). She always enjoyed talking about her family life on the farm that included many “entertaining” experiences with her sister and cousins, plus caring for her favorite pet animals.

While in her schooling, Magdaline actually attended a one-room schoolhouse and later graduated from Pleasant High School as salutatorian in the class of 1939. She then continued her education at the Marion Business College.

Magdaline met a handsome young man by the name of Wilbur J. Flach and they were married on Sunday, July 12, 1942. Together Wilbur and Magdaline raised three wonderful children and spent nearly 65 years together before Wilbur went on to prepare their Heavenly home on June 8, 2007.

Magdaline worked at Universal Cooler and was also a homemaker. She and Wilbur especially enjoyed following the “big bands” that came through Ohio and collecting various autographs of famous musicians. She loved to travel, and made many US and international trips with her family. Magdaline also took an avid interest in her German heritage and family genealogy.

She enjoyed gardening and her various collections of antiques, decorative eggs, and holiday-themed items. Above all Magdaline loved her family. She enjoyed the family gatherings and all the memories that were made, especially as she watched her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A woman of faith, Magdaline was a member of the Prospect Street United Methodist Church. She volunteered for various church activities that included being a member of the United Methodist Women and the Hilda Weiss Circle. She also had a love for music which showed as she performed in the church choir for over 70 years.

Magdaline was always willing to help others in various ways. Her caring and loving persona carried over to her many years of volunteering at the MedCenter Hospital and her community work in the Lambda Chi Omega service sorority.

Magdaline will be dearly missed by her children Gary Flach, Tom (La Vonne) Flach, Mary Flach; grandchildren Joel (Kim) Flach, Brian (Ivan Borges) Flach, Beth (Megan Watson) Flach; great-grandchildren Kennedy, Rileigh, Roselea, Eloise; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her husband, parents and sister Hilda Weiss-Andrus.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Prospect Street United Methodist Church Music Ministries.

Magdalene’s family will greet friends on Tuesday June 13, 2017 at the Snyder Funeral Homes DENZER Chapel located at 360 East Center Street Marion, Ohio from 5pm to 7pm. Services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday June 14, 2017 at 11am at the Prospect Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Theresa Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

